Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $940,000 Stock Position in Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its position in shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,755 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Intapp were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Intapp during the first quarter worth about $88,605,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intapp by 42.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,014,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501,091 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intapp by 127.5% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,263,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,054,000 after acquiring an additional 708,258 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intapp in the first quarter worth $16,156,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Intapp by 766.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 166,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,709,000 after purchasing an additional 147,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intapp

In other Intapp news, insider Thad Jampol sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $705,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 727,759 shares in the company, valued at $25,660,782.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Michele Murgel sold 4,224 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total transaction of $155,781.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 171,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,341,405.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thad Jampol sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $705,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 727,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,660,782.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,224 shares of company stock valued at $2,438,831. 36.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intapp Price Performance

Shares of INTA stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $31.60. 146,699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,548. Intapp, Inc. has a one year low of $30.36 and a one year high of $45.43. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.90 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.36 and a 200-day moving average of $36.22.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.10. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 9.08% and a negative net margin of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $110.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.18 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Intapp from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Intapp in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Intapp from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Intapp from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Intapp from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.88.

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

