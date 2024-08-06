Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $976,000 Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 95.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,342 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 584,317 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JNPR. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 973 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Juniper Networks in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Juniper Networks during the first quarter worth about $55,000. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

Shares of JNPR stock traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $38.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 702,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,690,636. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.87 and a fifty-two week high of $38.29. The company has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 55.09, a PEG ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.38 and its 200-day moving average is $36.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 127.54%.

Insider Activity

In other Juniper Networks news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total transaction of $517,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,393,424.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $197,146.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 970,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,428,813.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total transaction of $517,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,435 shares in the company, valued at $2,393,424.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 134,779 shares of company stock worth $4,856,845. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on JNPR shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Argus upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on JNPR

Juniper Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.