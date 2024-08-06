Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Increases Stake in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Free Report) by 158.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,627 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in SMART Global were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in SMART Global by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in SMART Global by 32,469.2% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SMART Global in the first quarter worth about $235,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of SMART Global by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 4,253 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SMART Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $274,000.

Shares of SGH stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.92. The stock had a trading volume of 233,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,167. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.02. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $12.66 and a one year high of $29.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

SMART Global ( NASDAQ:SGH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. SMART Global had a positive return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $300.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SGH shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of SMART Global from $27.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of SMART Global from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on SMART Global from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of SMART Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.25.

In related news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 13,333 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $308,792.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 211,896 shares in the company, valued at $4,907,511.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other SMART Global news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 13,333 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $308,792.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 211,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,907,511.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph Gates Clark sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,534,194. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,860 shares of company stock worth $513,606 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc, a memory-focused company, engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.

