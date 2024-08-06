Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Lowers Holdings in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its stake in shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,321 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.14% of AMERISAFE worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in AMERISAFE by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,348,000 after purchasing an additional 73,638 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 678,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,732,000 after buying an additional 105,414 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AMERISAFE by 12.8% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 855,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,941,000 after acquiring an additional 97,280 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in AMERISAFE during the first quarter valued at about $23,251,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in AMERISAFE during the first quarter worth about $821,000. 97.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMERISAFE Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMSF traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $46.63. The company had a trading volume of 28,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,694. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.97 and a 12-month high of $54.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $889.23 million, a P/E ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.56.

AMERISAFE Announces Dividend

AMERISAFE ( NASDAQ:AMSF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.03). AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 18.46%. The company had revenue of $75.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMSF. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of AMERISAFE in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AMERISAFE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AMERISAFE news, Director Michael J. Brown purchased 1,000 shares of AMERISAFE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.52 per share, with a total value of $43,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,593.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AMERISAFE

(Free Report)

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. The company provides benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It sells its products through retail and wholesale brokers and agents; and small and mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

