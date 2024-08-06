Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Lowers Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,667 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MGM. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 5,605.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 44,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 43,328 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at about $628,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 122.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock traded up $0.99 on Tuesday, hitting $35.06. 2,282,229 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,918,358. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.92 and its 200 day moving average is $42.69. The stock has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.24. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $33.44 and a 52-week high of $48.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 26.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

MGM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Susquehanna increased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Insider Activity at MGM Resorts International

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Alexis Herman sold 4,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $180,276.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Alexis Herman sold 4,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $180,276.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith A. Meister sold 139,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $5,633,292.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,859,478 shares in the company, valued at $236,957,290.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,988 shares of company stock valued at $5,991,759 over the last three months. 2.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

