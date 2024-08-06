Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Lowers Stock Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EVRG. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evergy in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Evergy by 199.5% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Evergy by 222.2% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Evergy by 3,263.6% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Evergy by 105.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

Evergy Price Performance

NYSE:EVRG traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $59.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 580,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,177,106. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.66. The company has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.57. Evergy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.92 and a 52-week high of $61.14.

Evergy Announces Dividend

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.6425 per share. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Evergy’s payout ratio is currently 83.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EVRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Evergy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Evergy from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Evergy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.83.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Evergy

About Evergy

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.