Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Purchases 400 Shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,500 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMR. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 523.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 75,966 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,746,000 after purchasing an additional 63,784 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 244.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,493 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 19.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 27,174 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,998,000 after acquiring an additional 4,387 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $2,302,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 4th quarter worth $2,000,000. 84.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Alpha Metallurgical Resources Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock traded down $2.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $247.33. 98,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,395. The company has a 50 day moving average of $302.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $329.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.36. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $172.81 and a fifty-two week high of $452.00.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $374.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a research report on Tuesday.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Alpha Metallurgical Resources news, CAO Roger Lee Nicholson sold 3,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.16, for a total value of $1,042,544.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,777,810.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Alpha Metallurgical Resources
Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.
