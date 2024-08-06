Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Purchases New Holdings in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 41,866 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the 4th quarter worth $34,172,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Verint Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,601,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Verint Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,675,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Verint Systems by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,367,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $244,239,000 after buying an additional 185,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 968,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,099,000 after acquiring an additional 182,800 shares during the period. 94.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Verint Systems

In other Verint Systems news, Director William Kurtz sold 2,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total value of $77,099.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,852.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Verint Systems news, Director William Kurtz sold 2,110 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total transaction of $77,099.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,852.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Peter Fante sold 4,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $161,662.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,622,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 381,527 shares of company stock worth $12,898,762. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Price Performance

Verint Systems stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.64. The company had a trading volume of 131,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,714. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.76. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.26. Verint Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.41 and a fifty-two week high of $38.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $221.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.71 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 16.56%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on VRNT. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.20.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

