Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Reduces Holdings in Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its holdings in shares of Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE – Free Report) by 33.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,441 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Apogee Therapeutics were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in Apogee Therapeutics by 44.7% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Apogee Therapeutics by 111.2% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on APGE. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

In other news, CEO Michael Thomas Henderson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total value of $558,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,474,487 shares in the company, valued at $54,939,385.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Carl Dambkowski sold 5,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $225,412.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 294,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,084,216.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Thomas Henderson sold 15,000 shares of Apogee Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total transaction of $558,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,474,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,939,385.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of APGE stock traded up $1.00 on Tuesday, hitting $41.92. The stock had a trading volume of 150,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,419. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.30. Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.19 and a 1 year high of $72.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.94.

Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts forecast that Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.64 EPS for the current year.

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

