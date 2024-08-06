Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Reduces Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 511 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $713,500,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 188.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,451,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $195,179,000 after buying an additional 949,171 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 96.9% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,220,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,085,000 after buying an additional 600,547 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,030,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,499,000 after acquiring an additional 522,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 10,178.6% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 349,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,004,000 after acquiring an additional 346,174 shares in the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MAA shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $129.50 to $138.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.15.

MAA stock traded up $2.98 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $149.50. 119,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 769,317. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.56 and a 1-year high of $152.02. The firm has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $140.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 123.27%.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

