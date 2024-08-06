Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Reduces Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Qorvo during the 4th quarter valued at $1,319,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Qorvo by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Qorvo by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 18,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John R. Harding sold 941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.36, for a total transaction of $91,615.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,652. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,721 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $472,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,544,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John R. Harding sold 941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.36, for a total value of $91,615.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at $676,652. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,372 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,858 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QRVO stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $104.70. 429,763 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,377,112. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.87. Qorvo, Inc. has a one year low of $80.62 and a one year high of $130.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.16. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 14.92% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $886.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Qorvo from $136.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Qorvo from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com cut Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Qorvo from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

