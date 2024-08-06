Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 1,000 Shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its position in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,198 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Encore Wire by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 49,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,668,000 after acquiring an additional 10,366 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the fourth quarter worth about $283,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the fourth quarter worth about $1,687,000. Freedom Day Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Encore Wire by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 8,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Encore Wire by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CJS Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Encore Wire in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Sidoti restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Encore Wire in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Encore Wire in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson cut Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.

Encore Wire Stock Performance

Shares of Encore Wire stock remained flat at $289.84 during trading on Tuesday. 266 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,575. Encore Wire Co. has a 12-month low of $150.51 and a 12-month high of $295.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $289.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $264.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.19.

Encore Wire Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.42%.

Encore Wire Profile

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. It offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

