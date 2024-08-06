Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 1,137 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,137 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 25,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 42.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 5,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. HSBC raised their target price on Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.56.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

NYSE:TSN remained flat at $62.51 during trading hours on Tuesday. 1,049,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,574,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.23. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $44.94 and a one year high of $63.90.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.26. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 3.53% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $13.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is -110.11%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

