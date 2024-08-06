Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 147,187 Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its position in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) by 87.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,460 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 147,187 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 1,779.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Varonis Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ VRNS traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.47. The stock had a trading volume of 481,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300,562. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.10 and a 52-week high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.87 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.22 and a 200 day moving average of $46.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $130.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.83 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 16.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Varonis Systems news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 284,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total value of $12,854,863.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452,922 shares in the company, valued at $65,715,662.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on VRNS. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Varonis Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Varonis Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Varonis Systems from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Varonis Systems from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.