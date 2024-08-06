Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 1,968 Shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its position in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,968 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Celldex Therapeutics were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CLDX. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Celldex Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 4,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $1,191,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,608.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Celldex Therapeutics news, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total value of $1,191,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $855,608.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Elizabeth Crowley sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $525,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,134.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 266,332 shares of company stock worth $9,155,821. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CLDX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.17.

Shares of NASDAQ CLDX traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,177. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.03. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $22.11 and a one year high of $53.18.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.11. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,385.57% and a negative return on equity of 29.55%. The business had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

