Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 2,492 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,699 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 2,492 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LUV. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,926 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 17,383 shares of the airline’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 64,743 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,055 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 914 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LUV traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.43. The company had a trading volume of 3,150,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,520,711. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.06. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $21.91 and a one year high of $35.18. The firm has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.16, a PEG ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 0.41%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.29%.

A number of analysts have commented on LUV shares. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.80 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on Southwest Airlines from $29.00 to $28.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down from $33.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Southwest Airlines from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Melius reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.39.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

