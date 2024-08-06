Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 2,848 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,848 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in AES were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in AES by 1.9% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 124,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of AES by 735.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 617,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,070,000 after purchasing an additional 543,464 shares in the last quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AES in the first quarter worth approximately $1,235,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in AES by 20.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 839,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,049,000 after purchasing an additional 140,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AES by 178.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 689,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,369,000 after purchasing an additional 442,184 shares during the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AES alerts:

AES Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of AES traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,413,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,156,858. The AES Co. has a 52-week low of $11.43 and a 52-week high of $22.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.79. The firm has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.08.

AES Dividend Announcement

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. AES had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 6.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. AES’s payout ratio is currently 95.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AES shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of AES in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded AES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on AES from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on AES from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.71.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AES

About AES

(Free Report)

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.