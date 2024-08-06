Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 299 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ESS. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 112.3% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Vima LLC acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on ESS. Wedbush upped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $264.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $244.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $261.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.50.

Essex Property Trust Price Performance

Essex Property Trust stock traded up $6.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $279.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,077. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a PE ratio of 34.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.86. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $203.85 and a 52 week high of $292.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $275.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $253.72.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($2.40). The company had revenue of $442.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.26 million. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 9.14%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 15.53 EPS for the current year.

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 119.80%.

Insider Activity at Essex Property Trust

In other news, Director Keith R. Guericke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.57, for a total transaction of $2,745,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,118 shares in the company, valued at $4,425,519.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Angela L. Kleiman sold 3,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.27, for a total value of $1,051,860.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,494 shares in the company, valued at $2,641,895.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith R. Guericke sold 10,000 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.57, for a total value of $2,745,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,118 shares in the company, valued at $4,425,519.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Essex Property Trust

(Free Report)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.