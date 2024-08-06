Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 311,044 Shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its stake in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) by 83.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,881 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 311,044 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in CNX Resources by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 194,990 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 4,963 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,736 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,176,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in CNX Resources by 123.9% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 21,166 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 11,712 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in CNX Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $892,000. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNX Resources Price Performance

NYSE CNX traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,079,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,848,056. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. CNX Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $27.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNX Resources ( NYSE:CNX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $321.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.46 million. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 26.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CNX Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.57.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

