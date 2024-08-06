Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 5,051 Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its position in shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,427 shares of the software’s stock after selling 5,051 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Altair Engineering were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Matrix Capital Management Company LP grew its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 12,233,174 shares of the software’s stock valued at $1,029,422,000 after acquiring an additional 932,717 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,728,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,182,339 shares of the software’s stock worth $99,494,000 after purchasing an additional 583,127 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 960.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 303,672 shares of the software’s stock valued at $26,161,000 after buying an additional 275,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,944,285 shares of the software’s stock valued at $512,100,000 after buying an additional 182,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Altair Engineering from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Amy Messano sold 19,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total value of $1,796,804.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 18,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,641,941.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total value of $572,715.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Amy Messano sold 19,852 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total value of $1,796,804.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 18,141 shares in the company, valued at $1,641,941.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 486,134 shares of company stock valued at $45,062,853. 21.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Altair Engineering Price Performance

ALTR stock traded up $2.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.60. 108,812 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,457. Altair Engineering Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.59 and a twelve month high of $101.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 906.22, a P/E/G ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.18.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $148.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.88 million. Altair Engineering had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 4.26%. Altair Engineering’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altair Engineering Company Profile



Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.

