Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 85 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,958 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,074 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter worth $2,709,000. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other news, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 1,500 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.07, for a total value of $384,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,129.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.07, for a total value of $384,105.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,083,129.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.03, for a total transaction of $262,867.29. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,530.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.00.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:HII traded up $3.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $259.22. 37,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,106. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.22. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $199.11 and a one year high of $299.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

