Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Trims Stock Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,789 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Amcor were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMCR. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Amcor by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 564,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,485,000 after acquiring an additional 9,710 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amcor during the 4th quarter valued at $3,512,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Amcor during the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amcor by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 5,069 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Amcor by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 31,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 8,012 shares in the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Amcor in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.80 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Amcor in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.80 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Amcor from $9.90 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.15.

Amcor Price Performance

Shares of Amcor stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.48. 5,015,501 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,159,040. Amcor plc has a 52-week low of $8.45 and a 52-week high of $10.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.62. The company has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.86.

Amcor Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

