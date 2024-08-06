Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Trims Stock Position in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its stake in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,079 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Grid Dynamics were worth $975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GDYN. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,878,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,046,000 after acquiring an additional 396,320 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 4.9% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 7,614,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,585,000 after buying an additional 357,785 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,614,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Grid Dynamics by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 604,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,429,000 after acquiring an additional 182,052 shares during the period. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in Grid Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $2,234,000. 71.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Grid Dynamics news, Director Shuo Zhang sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total transaction of $37,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,620.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Shuo Zhang sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total value of $37,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,620.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anil Doradla sold 3,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 375,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,752,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,000 shares of company stock valued at $647,860 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Grid Dynamics stock traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $13.59. 243,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,963. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 444.67 and a beta of 1.05. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.07 and a 1-year high of $14.70.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 1.05% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The company had revenue of $83.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Grid Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Grid Dynamics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Grid Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology consulting, platform and product engineering, and analytics services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud platform and product engineering services, such as architecting, designing, and building scalable and secure cloud-based platforms and business applications; and AI/machine learning and data platform engineering services that build platforms to facilitate batch and streaming data ingestion, quality governance, orchestration, semantic modeling, observability, and analysis at scale.

