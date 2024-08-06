TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Shares Sold by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC lessened its holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 39.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 21,674 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,836,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 320.2% in the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 56,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 43,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 97,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 7,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

FTI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on TechnipFMC from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on TechnipFMC from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on TechnipFMC from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on TechnipFMC from $24.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.38.

In other news, CAO David Light sold 5,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $153,001.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,692.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FTI opened at $25.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10. TechnipFMC plc has a 52-week low of $17.73 and a 52-week high of $29.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.54. The company has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.53 and a beta of 1.52.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 5.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

