TEGNA (TGNA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $714.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.86 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 11.86%. TEGNA’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts expect TEGNA to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TGNA stock opened at $14.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. TEGNA has a twelve month low of $12.35 and a twelve month high of $17.37. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.48 and its 200-day moving average is $14.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.48%.

In related news, CEO David T. Lougee sold 98,437 shares of TEGNA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total value of $1,376,149.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 594,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,309,725.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO David T. Lougee sold 98,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total transaction of $1,376,149.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 594,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,309,725.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David T. Lougee sold 32,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $493,507.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 692,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,420,283.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 210,343 shares of company stock worth $3,072,994. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

