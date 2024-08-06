Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Upgraded to Sector Perform by Scotiabank

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Telecom Argentina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th.

Get Telecom Argentina alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Telecom Argentina

Telecom Argentina Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Telecom Argentina stock opened at $5.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.58. Telecom Argentina has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $9.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter. Telecom Argentina had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 0.30%. The company had revenue of $820.02 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Telecom Argentina will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Telecom Argentina

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Telecom Argentina by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 2,454,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,547,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Telecom Argentina by 209.1% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 42,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 28,964 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Telecom Argentina by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 457,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 140,362 shares during the period. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC acquired a new position in Telecom Argentina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,212,000. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,657,000.

About Telecom Argentina

(Get Free Report)

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services. The company offers mobile telecommunications services, including voice communications, high-speed mobile Internet content and applications download, online streaming, and other services; and sells mobile communication devices, such as handsets, Modems MiFi and wingles, and smart watches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.