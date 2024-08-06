Telsey Advisory Group Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for ON (NYSE:ONON)

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.04% from the stock’s current price.

ONON has been the subject of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on ON in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of ON from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of ON from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of ON from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ON from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.22.

ONON traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $37.29. 1,213,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,126,856. ON has a 52-week low of $23.41 and a 52-week high of $44.30. The company has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.68, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.06.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $581.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.52 million. ON had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ON will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ON during the first quarter valued at about $121,712,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,916,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in shares of ON during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,898,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of ON in the fourth quarter valued at $34,420,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in ON in the second quarter worth $43,456,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.11% of the company’s stock.

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products worldwide. The company offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities, and tennis. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores.

