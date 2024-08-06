TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Cut to Neutral at CIBC

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at CIBC from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

TIXT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.17.

TELUS International (Cda) Price Performance

Shares of TELUS International (Cda) stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.00. 829,218 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,728. The company has a market cap of $320.49 million, a PE ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.74. TELUS International has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $11.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.66.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $652.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.32 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 11.67%. TELUS International (Cda)’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that TELUS International will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 32.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,973 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 6,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the fourth quarter worth $184,000. 59.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

