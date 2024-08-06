TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Downgraded by TD Cowen to “Hold”

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at TD Cowen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $3.75 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $10.00. TD Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.95% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on TIXT. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Scotiabank lowered TELUS International (Cda) from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America lowered TELUS International (Cda) from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of TELUS International (Cda) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TELUS International (Cda) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.17.

TELUS International (Cda) Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TIXT opened at $3.32 on Tuesday. TELUS International has a fifty-two week low of $3.27 and a fifty-two week high of $11.51. The firm has a market cap of $354.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.66.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.03). TELUS International (Cda) had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $652.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. TELUS International (Cda)’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TELUS International will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TIXT. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,554,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,941,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,621,000 after buying an additional 689,468 shares in the last quarter. Forge First Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the 1st quarter worth $2,758,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,220,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,474,000 after purchasing an additional 235,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,599,000. 59.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

