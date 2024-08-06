Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.14.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

TPX stock opened at $48.60 on Tuesday. Tempur Sealy International has a one year low of $36.12 and a one year high of $57.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 168.59%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPX. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 0.6% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 0.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 30,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 99.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

