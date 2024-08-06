Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.45-$2.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.67.
TPX traded down $1.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 614,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,691,079. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.21. Tempur Sealy International has a 12 month low of $36.12 and a 12 month high of $57.13.
Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 168.59%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.
