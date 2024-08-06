Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Tenaris from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Tenaris from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Tenaris from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,576,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,545,000 after buying an additional 1,228,287 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Tenaris by 20,284.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 550,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,623,000 after acquiring an additional 548,276 shares during the last quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Tenaris during the 4th quarter worth $17,255,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 10.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,183,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,154,000 after purchasing an additional 313,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Tenaris by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,155,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,154,000 after purchasing an additional 291,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

Tenaris stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.67. 210,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,009,177. The stock has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.40 and its 200 day moving average is $34.13. Tenaris has a 52-week low of $27.24 and a 52-week high of $40.72.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.38). Tenaris had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Tenaris will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

