Tenon Medical (TNON) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNON – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 13th. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tenon Medical had a negative return on equity of 1,267.31% and a negative net margin of 445.77%. The business had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter.

Get Tenon Medical alerts:

Tenon Medical Stock Down 3.9 %

TNON stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.54. 1,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,110. Tenon Medical has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $4.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Tenon Medical from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th.

Get Our Latest Report on TNON

Tenon Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tenon Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the development of surgical implant systems to treat severe lower back pain in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers CATAMARAN SI-Joint Fusion System to fuse sacroiliac joints (SI-Joints) to treat SI-Joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain; and features fixation device that passes through the axial and sagittal planes of the ilium and sacrum, as well as transfixes the SI joints.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tenon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.