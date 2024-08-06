Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by analysts at Barclays from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 21.02% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TDC. JMP Securities lowered Teradata from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Teradata from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Teradata in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Teradata from $58.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradata currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.92.

Teradata Price Performance

Shares of TDC stock traded down $4.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.79. The company had a trading volume of 994,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,537. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.84. Teradata has a 52 week low of $24.10 and a 52 week high of $56.12.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $436.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.30 million. Teradata had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 70.34%. Teradata’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Teradata will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Teradata news, insider Michael D. Hutchinson sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $609,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,190 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,062.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Teradata news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $319,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 393,579 shares in the company, valued at $12,574,849.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Hutchinson sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $609,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teradata

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradata during the second quarter valued at $541,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 1.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 59.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,534,000 after acquiring an additional 48,822 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 3.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 12.5% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 395,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,681,000 after acquiring an additional 43,990 shares in the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

