Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $101.63.

A number of research firms have commented on TXT. Citigroup raised their price target on Textron from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Textron from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Textron from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Textron from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Textron Stock Performance

Shares of Textron stock opened at $84.88 on Tuesday. Textron has a 1 year low of $73.78 and a 1 year high of $97.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.84 and its 200 day moving average is $88.89. The stock has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Textron will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Textron Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.71%.

Insider Activity at Textron

In other Textron news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 11,870 shares of Textron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.91, for a total transaction of $1,043,491.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,189.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Textron

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Textron by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,840 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 55,450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,733,000 after purchasing an additional 9,356 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Textron by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,087,342 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $93,359,000 after purchasing an additional 33,394 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Textron by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Textron by 9.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 384,401 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,005,000 after buying an additional 32,876 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

