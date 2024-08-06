TFI International (TFII) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

TFI International (TSE: TFII) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 7/29/2024 – TFI International was downgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a C$221.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$217.00.
- 7/29/2024 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$245.00 to C$250.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 7/29/2024 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$230.00 to C$240.00.
- 7/17/2024 – TFI International was downgraded by analysts at Desjardins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$219.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$207.00.
- 6/17/2024 – TFI International had its price target lowered by analysts at Desjardins from C$208.00 to C$207.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of TSE:TFII traded up C$1.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$205.52. The company had a trading volume of 46,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,068. TFI International Inc. has a twelve month low of C$144.42 and a twelve month high of C$220.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.80, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$197.89 and its 200 day moving average is C$196.73.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.61%.
TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.
