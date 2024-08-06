TFI International (TFII) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

TFI International (TSE: TFII) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/29/2024 – TFI International was downgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a C$221.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$217.00.

7/29/2024 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$245.00 to C$250.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/29/2024 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$230.00 to C$240.00.

7/17/2024 – TFI International was downgraded by analysts at Desjardins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$219.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$207.00.

6/17/2024 – TFI International had its price target lowered by analysts at Desjardins from C$208.00 to C$207.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

TFI International Price Performance

Shares of TSE:TFII traded up C$1.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$205.52. The company had a trading volume of 46,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,068. TFI International Inc. has a twelve month low of C$144.42 and a twelve month high of C$220.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.80, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$197.89 and its 200 day moving average is C$196.73.

Get TFI International Inc alerts:

TFI International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TFI International

In other TFI International news, Director Alain Bédard sold 15,995 shares of TFI International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$193.46, for a total value of C$3,094,381.50. In other TFI International news, Director Alain Bédard sold 15,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$193.46, for a total transaction of C$3,094,381.50. Also, Director Steven Brookshaw sold 6,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$187.89, for a total transaction of C$1,235,739.38. 5.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.