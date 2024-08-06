TG Therapeutics Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:TGTX)

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 13,544 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 170% compared to the average volume of 5,011 put options.

TG Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TGTX opened at $17.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.46 and its 200-day moving average is $16.53. TG Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.46 and a 52-week high of $23.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.62. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.83 and a beta of 2.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $7,506,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in TG Therapeutics by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,139,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,627,000 after buying an additional 43,290 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,131,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,333,000 after acquiring an additional 19,214 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 133.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 29,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 231.6% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 93,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 65,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TGTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.83.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

