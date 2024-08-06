The Buckle, Inc. Shares Climb 0% Following Same-Store Sales Report (NYSE:BKE)

Buckle’s (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) same-store sales climbed 1.8% during the month of July. Buckle’s shares rose by 0% in the first full-day of trading following the report.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on BKE shares. StockNews.com lowered Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their price target on Buckle from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Buckle Price Performance

In other Buckle news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 20,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.33, for a total transaction of $846,727.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,965,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,243,083.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, Director John P. Peetz sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total value of $100,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,623 shares in the company, valued at $991,321.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 20,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.33, for a total transaction of $846,727.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,965,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,243,083.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKE opened at $38.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.14. Buckle has a one year low of $30.31 and a one year high of $48.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.16.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 24th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $262.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.50 million. Buckle had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 17.07%. Buckle’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS.

Buckle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Buckle’s payout ratio is 33.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Buckle

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in Buckle by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 7,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Buckle by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Buckle during the fourth quarter worth about $1,891,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Buckle by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Buckle by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Sterling & Stitch, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

Further Reading

