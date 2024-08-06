The Buckle, Inc. Shares Climb 0% Following Same-Store Sales Report (NYSE:BKE)

Buckle’s (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) same-store sales climbed 1.8% during the month of July. Buckle’s shares rose by 0% in the first full-day of trading following the report.
Several analysts recently issued reports on BKE shares. StockNews.com lowered Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their price target on Buckle from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.
Shares of BKE opened at $38.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.14. Buckle has a one year low of $30.31 and a one year high of $48.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.16.
Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 24th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $262.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.50 million. Buckle had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 17.07%. Buckle’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Buckle’s payout ratio is 33.02%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in Buckle by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 7,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Buckle by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Buckle during the fourth quarter worth about $1,891,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Buckle by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Buckle by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.93% of the company’s stock.
The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Sterling & Stitch, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.
