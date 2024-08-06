The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Given New $46.00 Price Target at Barclays

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $51.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.49% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on The Carlyle Group from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut The Carlyle Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on The Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

The Carlyle Group Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of CG traded down $1.42 on Tuesday, reaching $39.49. 1,210,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,257,932. The Carlyle Group has a 12 month low of $27.13 and a 12 month high of $50.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.73.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.73 million. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 23.04% and a positive return on equity of 23.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 131.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 169,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $7,134,560.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,724,346 shares in the company, valued at $367,294,966.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,065,207 shares of company stock valued at $74,807,347. Insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Carlyle Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,876,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,012,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,189 shares during the period. Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,631,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter worth $1,349,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 4,693.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 794,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,326,000 after purchasing an additional 777,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter worth about $5,410,000. Institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

