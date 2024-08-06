The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.73 million. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 23.04% and a positive return on equity of 23.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 131.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS.

Shares of CG stock traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,491,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,265,583. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.82, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.75. The Carlyle Group has a 12 month low of $27.13 and a 12 month high of $50.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.55 and its 200 day moving average is $43.73.

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 127,981 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $4,631,632.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,123,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,756,883.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 2,065,207 shares of company stock worth $74,807,347 over the last three months. Company insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

