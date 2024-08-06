The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.
The Dixie Group Stock Performance
Shares of DXYN opened at $0.56 on Tuesday. The Dixie Group has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 2.41.
About The Dixie Group
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than The Dixie Group
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- From Tokyo to Wall Street: Japan’s Market Impact on U.S. Stocks
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Arm Holdings: Does the 42% Drop Signal an AI Buying Opportunity?
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Texas Roadhouse Stampedes On EPS Beat as Comp Sales Surge 9.3%
Receive News & Ratings for The Dixie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Dixie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.