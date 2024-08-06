The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund (NYSE:GCV) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.66

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.66 and traded as high as $3.75. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund shares last traded at $3.64, with a volume of 92,628 shares trading hands.
The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.64.
The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.94%.
Institutional Trading of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund
The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Company Profile
The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Uber’s Earnings Beat: Rideshare and Delivery Surge
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Hims & Hers Reports Stellar Quarter: Stock Set for a Rally
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Cloudflare Stock Flares Up on Solid EPS Beat and Raised Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.