The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund (NYSE:GCV) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.66

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.66 and traded as high as $3.75. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund shares last traded at $3.64, with a volume of 92,628 shares trading hands.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.64.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.94%.

Institutional Trading of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,248 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 11,597 shares during the period. Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company grew its holdings in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 34,875 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 11,167 shares during the period. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

