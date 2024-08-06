The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $151.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on THG shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Hanover Insurance Group

In other news, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 1,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total transaction of $147,987.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 760,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $92,374,000 after acquiring an additional 14,609 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 965,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $117,217,000 after purchasing an additional 414,993 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 149.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 417,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,725,000 after buying an additional 250,254 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,900,000. Finally, Buckhead Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 15,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 5,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE THG opened at $133.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $128.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.68. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $103.82 and a 52-week high of $139.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.88. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.91) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.23%.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

(Get Free Report

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

Further Reading

