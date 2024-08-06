The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.55.

HNST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Honest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Honest in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Honest in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

Get Honest alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on HNST

Insider Activity at Honest

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Honest

In other news, insider Katherine Barton sold 67,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total transaction of $188,166.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 933,005 shares in the company, valued at $2,584,423.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Katherine Barton sold 67,930 shares of Honest stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total transaction of $188,166.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 933,005 shares in the company, valued at $2,584,423.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Thomas Sternweis sold 10,047 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total value of $27,830.19. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 237,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $657,074.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 137,160 shares of company stock valued at $379,933 in the last 90 days. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HNST. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Honest by 2,486.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 104,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 100,441 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honest during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Honest during the second quarter worth approximately $695,000. Echo Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Honest by 206.6% during the second quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 51,659 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Honest by 123.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 28,290 shares in the last quarter. 45.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honest Price Performance

Honest stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.31. 147,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,061,927. The firm has a market cap of $326.49 million, a PE ratio of -14.39 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.23. Honest has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $4.89.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.07. Honest had a negative return on equity of 17.44% and a negative net margin of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $86.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.79 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Honest will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Honest Company Profile

(Get Free Report

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.