The Lion Electric Company (TSE:LEV) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.21) Per Share, Roth Capital Forecasts

The Lion Electric Company (TSE:LEV – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Lion Electric in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 31st. Roth Capital analyst C. Irwin now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.14). Roth Capital has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lion Electric’s current full-year earnings is ($0.48) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Lion Electric’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.60) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.34) EPS.
Lion Electric (TSE:LEV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$74.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$97.28 million. Lion Electric had a negative net margin of 43.21% and a negative return on equity of 28.75%.
Lion Electric Stock Performance
Shares of LEV opened at C$0.86 on Monday. Lion Electric has a 1 year low of C$0.80 and a 1 year high of C$3.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$194.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.69, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.65.
Lion Electric Company Profile
The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.
