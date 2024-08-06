The Lion Electric Company (TSE:LEV) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.21) Per Share, Roth Capital Forecasts

The Lion Electric Company (TSE:LEV – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Lion Electric in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 31st. Roth Capital analyst C. Irwin now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.14). Roth Capital has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lion Electric’s current full-year earnings is ($0.48) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Lion Electric’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.60) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.34) EPS.

Lion Electric (TSE:LEV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$74.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$97.28 million. Lion Electric had a negative net margin of 43.21% and a negative return on equity of 28.75%.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on LEV. National Bank Financial lowered Lion Electric from a “sec perform spec market wgt” rating to an “underperform spec market wgt” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Desjardins dropped their price target on Lion Electric from C$1.50 to C$1.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Lion Electric from C$1.15 to C$0.65 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Lion Electric from C$1.00 to C$0.80 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Lion Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$0.82.

Shares of LEV opened at C$0.86 on Monday. Lion Electric has a 1 year low of C$0.80 and a 1 year high of C$3.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$194.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.69, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.65.

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

