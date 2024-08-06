The Swiss Helvetia Fund (NYSE:SWZ) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8.22

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.22 and traded as high as $8.34. The Swiss Helvetia Fund shares last traded at $8.31, with a volume of 5,207 shares trading hands.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.98.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.129 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.17%.
The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
