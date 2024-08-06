The Swiss Helvetia Fund (NYSE:SWZ) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8.22

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.22 and traded as high as $8.34. The Swiss Helvetia Fund shares last traded at $8.31, with a volume of 5,207 shares trading hands.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.98.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.129 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.17%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Swiss Helvetia Fund

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its position in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 10.8% during the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 323,974 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 31,596 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 55.2% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 36,192 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 12,874 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 7.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,174,265 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $17,546,000 after purchasing an additional 148,310 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 22.3% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 223,655 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 40,825 shares during the period. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 349,903 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 13,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.12% of the company’s stock.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Further Reading

