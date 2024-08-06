The Weir Group (LON:WEIR) Price Target Cut to GBX 2,450

The Weir Group (LON:WEIR – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,600 ($33.23) to GBX 2,450 ($31.31) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 30.88% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,075 ($26.52) target price on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Weir Group from GBX 2,475 ($31.63) to GBX 2,500 ($31.95) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,301.25 ($29.41).

Shares of WEIR stock opened at GBX 1,872 ($23.92) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,012.53 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,975.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.21. The firm has a market cap of £4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,112.50, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.41. The Weir Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,652.50 ($21.12) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,210.25 ($28.25).

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers engineering, manufacturing, and service processing technology for the use in abrasive high-wear mining applications; and differentiated technology for the use in infrastructure and general industrial markets.

