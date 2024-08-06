Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) PT Lowered to $168.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $170.00 to $168.00 in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from $163.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $171.82.

Thomson Reuters Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of TRI opened at $154.83 on Friday. Thomson Reuters has a one year low of $117.46 and a one year high of $176.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $166.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $69.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.72.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 33.65% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thomson Reuters Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.146 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.14%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thomson Reuters

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 1.0% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 4.8% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 0.4% during the second quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

