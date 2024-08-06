THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Shares Bought by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,906 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $3,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of THOR Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in THOR Industries by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 3,063.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 348 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of THOR Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 766 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

THOR Industries stock opened at $97.49 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.65. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.54 and a 52 week high of $129.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.71.

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The construction company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 2.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.24 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.95%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on THOR Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on THOR Industries from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on THOR Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.00.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

