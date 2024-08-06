Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $251.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.37 million. Thoughtworks had a negative return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 8.56%. The business’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

Thoughtworks Stock Performance

Shares of TWKS remained flat at $4.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,120,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,453. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 1.10. Thoughtworks has a 52 week low of $2.19 and a 52 week high of $7.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TWKS shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $4.40 price target on shares of Thoughtworks in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Thoughtworks in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Thoughtworks in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Thoughtworks in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $3.25 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.44.

About Thoughtworks

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

